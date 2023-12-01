In-form Stephen Humphrys scored the only goal at York to send Wigan Athletic into the round three of the FA Cup.

Stephen Humphrys' opening goal sparks scenes of jubilation among the Latics players and fans

The opening quarter was a scrappy affair as both sides tried to get to grips with the fog and mist surrounding the home side's impressive new stadium.

A strong Latics press forced an error, with Scott Smith and Callum Lang teeing up Martial Godo, who could only shoot straight at David Stockdale.

Stephen Humphrys then turned on a sixpence and took the ball past three defenders before his low shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

It was the first of three chances in as many minutes for the visitors, with Humphrys being denied by Stockdale once more, before Lang took the ball round the goalkeeper only for his attempted pull-back to be cut out.

York had a huge shout for a penalty just before half-time for a possible handball, only for the official to wave the claims away.

It looked increasingly like the first goal was going to be the winning goal, and it duly arrived on the hour mark.

A long ball from the back was misjudged by the last defender, and Humphrys raced clean through, and went round the keeper before tapping the ball home.

There was a flashpoint in the fog when a long ball from Charlie Hughes found Lang, who got to the ball before Stockdale and shot for goal, only for the goalkeeper to make a fine save - outside the box.

The referee showed huge leniency in brandishing only a yellow card, and York aimed to take advantage in the final quarter.

Sam Tickle somehow tipped a rasping drive from Maz Kouhyar on to the bar and over, before Lenell John-Lewis inexplicably headed wide from bang in front of goal.

Substitute Callum McManaman almost sealed the win in the 100th minute, but fired over the top with his left foot from 15 yards.

Latics now wait to discover their opponents in the third round draw.