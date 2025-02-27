Returning Wigan Athletic star has a point to prove

Dion Rankine has made a welcome return to the fold weeks ahead of schedule

Dion Rankine is desperate to make up for lost time - and help Wigan Athletic propel up the League One table between now and the end of the season.

The 22-year-old winger - who joined Latics last summer from Chelsea - was a surprise selection on the bench in midweek against Huddersfield.

He'd been sidelined since the beginning of December with a torn hamstring, with manager Shaun Maloney on record as saying he wasn’t expected back until April.

However, after coming through his half-hour cameo unscathed, Rankine is hoping to pout the frustration of his lay-off behind him.

"It's been a hard few weeks looking in from the outside, but it was good to get back amongst it on Tuesday," he said.

"It was frustrating because I really felt I was starting to get some momentum when the injury occurred.

"I had to take a step back and watch from the sidelines, and it is hard, you feel really powerless and you can't really help out.

"But credit to everyone who helped me - the medical staff and the physios - making sure I met all my markers and got back ahead of schedule.

"I was burning a bit after the game but I'll get back into it quickly enough."

Having picked up four points from their last two outings - against high-flying Huddersfield and Wycombe - Latics are aiming to pick up where they left off this weekend when Reading are the visitors.

"Hopefully we can keep that momentum going, and get the wins to go with the performances in recent games," added Rankine.

"Reading will be a tough game, we kind of owe them one from the beginning of the season, we want to turn that one round.

"The way we're playing, we know if we are on our game, we can be a match for anyone."

Latics head into the game with 39 points on the board from their 32 matches played.

They’re seven points clear of the relegation zone, with a game in hand, and 14 points adrift of sixth-placed Leyton Orient, who have also played a game more.