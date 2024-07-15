REVEALED: Wigan Athletic unveil new away kit for the new season

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This is the new away kit Wigan Athletic will be wearing during the forthcoming campaign.

The kit is available immediately from the club shop and online.

Prices:

ADULTS: shirt £52, shorts £25, socks £12.

JUNIOR: shirt £42, shorts: £20, socks £10.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice