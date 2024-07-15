REVEALED: Wigan Athletic unveil new away kit for the new season
This is the new away kit Wigan Athletic will be wearing during the forthcoming campaign.
The kit is available immediately from the club shop and online.
Prices:
ADULTS: shirt £52, shorts £25, socks £12.
JUNIOR: shirt £42, shorts: £20, socks £10.
