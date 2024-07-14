Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has tipped forward Chris Sze to be 'a big player' for Wigan Athletic in the coming season.

The 20-year-old made an impressive appearance during the second half of Latics' 4-1 friendly win at Accrington on Saturday.

His exquisite turn created the time and space for Elijah Igiebon to tee up Dion Rankine for the third goal, and Maloney felt his overall performance bodes well for the coming campaign.

Chris Sze watches Thelo Aasgaard scores Latics' second goal at Accrington

"I thought Chris Sze was good, really good," the Latics boss said. "When teams set up like that, you have to find space, and he's going to be a big player for us this year.

"It was actually a big year for him last year, breaking through into the squad for the first time.

"In the 18 months I've been here, he had a very difficult first three or four months, with the reserves.

"But we slowly but surely integrated him in, and there's going to come a moment when I'm not going to be able to hold him back - and he'll just take a shirt."

Sze took over at the break from Josh Stones, who certainly made sure the home defenders knew he was around with a typically physical display.

"We had two really different No.9s today," added Maloney. "Stones is a real threat in behind, physically, if there's any long balls he's in, and he's a real goal threat.

"Sze is a more technical player in the way he finds space, but he has that same desire to score a goal. I was happy with both of them, but let's not get carried away just yet."