Roberto Martinez makes emotional Wigan Athletic return to accept honour

Roberto Martinez was back at the DW Stadium on Thursday night as Wigan Athletic ended another year on a high.

Roberto Martinez becomes the first honourary president of the new Wigan Athletic Supporters Trust, watched by Supporters Club chair Caroline Molyneux

The Portugal national boss - Latics' FA Cup-winning manager from 2013 - was guest of honour to accept the title of the Supporters Trust's inaugural honourary president.

And Martinez brought Shaun Maloney's side some much-needed luck on the field, as goals from Josh Magennis (penalty) and Liam Morrison helped Latics see off Carlisle to end a three-game losing run.

Martinez spoke at length before the game to a packed Supporters Club, where he could not hide his pride at being 'back home among friends'.

He also spoke of the importance of the fans being a central part of the new era under Mike Danson, under the management of one of his Wembley heroes.

"The club is in safe hands with Shaun," said the Spaniard. "He is a brilliant young manager who understands the club and will bring back stability.

"I remember when I came back to this special club as manager, when I was asked by Mr Whelan (in 2009).

"Actually, I'm not sure if I was being asked or being told, it was probably the same thing...you all know Mr Whelan!

"But I could not turn down the chance to manage in the Premier League with Wigan Athletic.

"We managed to do great things here for many years, and it was only with the support of the great fans.

"And I know they will give the same support to Shaun and his team."