Ryan Lowe and former Latics boss Paul Cook are close pals

Ryan Lowe admits he'll be hoping to follow in the Paul Cook blueprint as he prepares for his first home game in charge of Wigan Athletic this weekend.

Having been a regular visitor to Euxton during his fellow scouser's tenure in charge between 2017-20 – when Cook took Latics up into the Championship, and twice collected enough points on the field to keep them up - Lowe is hoping that will give him an added advantage as he bids to get off to a winning start against Barnsley.

"I'm a big admirer of Paul Cook, he was the main reason why I was a regular visitor to Wigan back in the day," said Lowe. "You look at what he's achieved wherever he's been, including here at Wigan and he's someone I hold in very high regard, in terms of always trying to take a leaf out of his book.

"He was always there for me when I wanted to pick his brains, I'd come to the games, I sat in his office a few times. We’d meet up back home, he doesn't live far from me, and we'd go for a few drinks together for a chat.

"We're from similar backgrounds, but I think most scousers are the same aren't they, unless you're one of them posh ones...and I'm certainly not one of them! I think in terms of scousers, it's just the love of the game you have...that's why there's so many footballers and coaches all the time.”

Lowe is also no stranger to the Brick Community Stadium.

"I've already been to a few home games this year with (fellow scouser) Jamie Carragher, to watch young James,” said Lowe. “I've always liked the feel around the place, the goal music when they score, and I've always had a good reception from the Wigan fans when I've been here.

"We've had a little bit of banter, give and take, and it just felt like a perfect fit for me to come here. Wigan is a community-based town, working class values...the morals are very similar to what I've been brought up with, which always helps."

Lowe's appointment also means all four Greater Manchester EFL clubs - Latics, Bolton Wanderers (Steven Schumacher), Stockport County (Dave Challinor) and Salford City (Karl Robinson) - are managed by Liverpudlians.

"We must be too good, the scousers, hey?" laughed Lowe. "To be fair, we've always taken over Manchester, and Greater Manchester...you should know that! On a serious note, I just think it shows there's a lot of good young coaches and managers out there...from Greater Manchester as well as Merseyside.

"I've understand alongside a few in my career, and maybe this is just a generation that's flipped it round that way. But yeah, you have four scousers managing four great football clubs in this region...the longer the scousers are around, the better I think!"

Sporting director Gregor Rioch believes recent history shows Latics are in safe hands given the Liverpudlian link.

"This club has done very well in recent years with scouse managers," he said. "You only need to go back to Paul Cook and Paul Jewell in the last 20 years or so to see evidence of that. And hopefully Ryan Lowe will be able to follow in their footsteps...let's hope that's an omen."