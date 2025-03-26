Chris Sze was the major plus point from the 2-1 defeat at Charlton on March 15

Ryan Lowe believes the last 10 games are made for Chris Sze to show what he can do in a Wigan Athletic shirt.

The 21-year-old forward has been sidelined for much of the campaign, but returned to the fold just before the international break.

Coming off the bench with 20 minutes to go against Cambridge, he helped to create the only goal for fellow Academy product Luke Robinson.

Then at Charlton, his 45-minute run out was enough to make him Latics' star man, capped by a late goal in the 2-1 defeat.

New boss Lowe has only been working with Sze for a fortnight, but he has already seen huge cause for optimism.

He has even earmarked Sze for a central striking role alongside Dale Taylor should he need to tweak the formation to a front two.

"Chris was excellent at Charlton," enthused Lowe. "I thought he was brilliant when he came on...he and the other lads definitely made a difference.

"He created a fantastic chance for Dale Taylor, if that goes in it could change things.

"And Chris did get a good goal at the end, following it in, and that was great.

"For what he's been through, he's been in and out, and I'm really pleased for him, because he's definitely got talent.

"And it gives Dale a little bit of support up front, because we haven't got many options for number nines

"Ideally I'd like to play with another number nine alongside Dale, and you saw that in the second half at Charlton."

Sze's only league start this season came on the opening day - ironically also against Charlton - but Lowe says he's have no qualms about starting him in the run-in.

"I was actually contemplating on starting him at Charlton because of the way we wanted to play," added Lowe. "We went with Jensen (Weir), who brings loads of energy and works his socks off, but he hasn't played much minutes.

"Chris is another who hasn't played much minutes, neither has Cal Mac, who also hasn't played much minutes, so I was very conscious of all that.

"I'm going to try to get a bounce game fitted in this week so I can have a look at some of the lads who haven't played much football. They've all got a clean sheet here under me, and it'll be good to get eyes on them all." Another player with plenty to prove in the last 10 games – which start with Saturday’s visit of Barnsley – is on-loan defender Luke Chambers, who has also recently returned from a long-term absence.

Lowe utilised Chambers in a more advanced position at the Valley, and says he’s a big fan of a player he knows very well from youth level.

"I've seen quite a lot of him, and we contemplated taking him in the Championship (at Preston),” added Lowe. “In terms of position, he can definitely play in that advanced role as well as on the left of the defence. He's not long back from injury, we knew at some point he would tire, and we've got to make sure he's right, because we have a duty of care to him and Liverpool as well.”