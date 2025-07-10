Ryan Lowe is hoping to drive Latics back into the Championship

Ryan Lowe has spoken of his 'excitement' at being entrusted with leading the Wigan Athletic rebuild.

However, he has played down any thoughts it will be a quick fix.

Lowe took over from Shaun Maloney back in March, and spent the last quarter of the season running the rule over the playing squad.

He's already overseen much change, with a number of players departing and five new-boys so far arriving - with the promise of more to come.

But he says this is just the start, with the job of returning Latics to where they once were not going to happen 'overnight'.

"Honestly, I'm excited...I'm more than excited, if that makes sense," he told Wigan Today. "It feels like we're actually building a club, from where we are now to where we want to get to.

"Things like this don't just happen overnight, you've got to build it.

"It reminds me a little bit of my Plymouth Argyle days, when we had to build it up from the bottom.

"We had a five-year plan to get to the Championship, and we managed to get there.

"The last year obviously hasn't worked out for them as they'd have liked, but they'll be wanting to get back up there as soon as possible.

"We want to build something here that the fans and the town can be proud of, back to where they were not too long ago.

"I'm excited about where this could go, but first and foremost we have to be competitive, and get more bums on seats in the stadium.

"The best way of doing that is to win games of football...we're not going to win every game, but I want fans to go away from the stadium knowing their team has given everything for them.

"If we can do that, we'll be on the right path, and the aim at some point will be to get into the play-offs, and eventually out of the division.

"Whether that might be this season or the one after, that remains to be seen, but we'll be giving everything we possibly can to make that happen."

The raft of players who have left since the end of last season include loan men Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Ollie Norburn (Blackpool), Owen Dale and Will Goodwin (both Oxford United).

In addition, Scott Smith has joined Barrow following his release, while Kai Payne has secured a season-long loan to Oldham Athletic, and Toby SIbbick is on his way to Burton Albion.

Coming in to the club have been five attacking players in the form of permanent arrivals Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock), Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) and Dara Costelloe (Burnley), along with Paul Mullin (Wrexham) and Callum Wright (Plymouth Argyle) on season-long arrangements.

Steven Sessegnon, who was placed on the transfer list at the end of last term, is also expected to leave.

And Lowe has confirmed his squad overhaul is far from complete.

"We're still looking to add to the squad, and then a few more will be moving out," he said.