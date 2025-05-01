James Carragher captained Latics for the first time at Burton in midweek

Ryan Lowe has signalled his hope that James Carragher will be around to lead Wigan Athletic 'for a long time' after handing the Academy product the captain's armband in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carragher, a former skipper of the Latics Under-18s and Under-21s, led out the side at Burton Albion with Jason Kerr dropping to the bench.

And he fully justified the honour with another accomplished display to add to so many in this, his first season as a first-team regular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a decision to make before the game," admitted head coach Lowe. "Do I give it to Sam (Tickle), because he's just come off the back of winning the best goalkeeper in League One at the weekend?

"Will (Aimson) has been captain of this football before, and has also captained teams under me in the past.

"But James has recently been away and got international recognition, and for him to now captain the team is a fantastic achievement."

Carragher's ascent was another proud day for the club's much-heralded Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"James has been with the club from the age of 14, he's come through the Academy, and that's what we want to see at this football club," acknowledged Lowe.

"We hope he is with us for a long time, because those are the type of captains you want...he's vocal, he's brave, he wants to get on the ball, and he's the first to be disappointed at aspects of his performance.

"But that was a captain's performance, a warrior's performance, which we get from Skip (Kerr) most weeks.

"I think it was a proud moment for him, his family and the football club, for one of our own to lead the team out in a League One encounter."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carragher later tweeted: “Made up to be captain last night, hopefully many more to come.”

Ronan Darcy's goal in the sixth of six added minutes meant Latics extended their unbeaten run to seven matches ahead of Saturday's season-ending trip to Northampton Town.

It ended a frustrating period for the January arrival from Crawley Town, who had been restricted to the role of a virtual spectator since Lowe arrived in March due to an injury niggle.

"Ronan's been a little bit unlucky since he had an injection in his Achilles, he's been in and out of the squad," assessed the manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've felt lads who I want to be with us will get opportunities, and Ronan's done just that. He provides that little spark, he gets into those little areas off the back of midfielders, and he deserved his goal."

On the performance as whole, he added: "Effort, desire, commitment...the lads always give it. Quality...in spells, yes...in other spells, no...and I've been honest with the boys about that.

"But it's all a learning curve for them...it's been two months, they've had a change of manager, a change of style, a change of identity. They're giving me everything, we just lack quality in certain areas. We'll get that quality, we'll keep working with the group, and we'll keep building."