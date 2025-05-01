Toby Sibbick showed up well at Burton in midweek

Ryan Lowe admits he wants to 'see more' from Toby Sibbick after the defender made the most of a rare chance in the Wigan Athletic starting XI at Burton in midweek.

The 25-year-old made his first start since Lowe's March arrival as Latics drew 1-1 against the Brewers.

His five previous appearances had all been off the bench - four of those as 89th-minute substitutions, as well as a 13-minute run-out against Blackpool last weekend.

Sibbick justified his selection - which saw skipper Jason Kerr dropping to the bench - with a decent showing at the Pirelli to remind the new head coach what he can do.

"Jason's played loads of games of late, some of the lads are out on their feet, and I could have made five or six changes if truth be told,” revealed Lowe of the decision. “But I want to try and keep the core of the team the same.

"The skipper being a good skipper, he said no problem, and he knows I need to look at Toby, it's the first time I've really seen him. It's hard coming in out of the cold, and into a game like that. I thought he was fantastic, and it just shows me what he's got and what he can bring to the group.

"We'll sit down and have a chat about where we're going and what he can give us. We've seen the calmness in his defensive play, but they also didn't get past him much, he was very solid and resolute.

"If I've got six foot defenders who can play all across the backline, which I have, then I'm happy. Do I want to see more from Toby? Absolutely. Because I've seen he's a match player and not a training player."

Lowe was then asked to explain his 'match player and not a training player' comment.

"Listen, I don't mean to be too harsh on Toby there, but I know how hard it is in training to show a manager what you've got," added Lowe. "Training is short and sharp at the moment, and I've seen glimpses of what he can give us, we've put sessions on to allow him to do that.

"I know how hard it is when a new manager comes in, and he hasn't been nowhere near...he's been getting on the bench of late, coming on at right-wing-back, or in midfield, to protect leads and protect results. He showed what he can do in the middle of a back three and I thought he was fantastic.

"He's so quiet, so much so he goes unrecognised, bless him. But I don't mind how players are as long as they give me what he gave me on the field. All I have done is give him the opportunity and he's certainly taken it with both hands.

"I know it's been a bit disheartening for him, because the previous manager brought him in, with probably a few promises along the way. But look, he's our player, and we'll keep continuing to coach him, and hopefully he has a bright future here."