Fraser Murray in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe has provided positive news on the injury front ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rotherham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe was forced into making five changes for their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on Tuesday evening due to a couple of niggling injuries and illness amongst his first-team squad.

However, the good news is that there will be at least two players returning for their trip to South Yorkshire this weekend in the shape of midfielder Tyrese Francois and wideman Fraser Murray, both of whom missed the midweek clash at Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyrese will be back in the fold, and Fraser – a bizarre incident – he’ll be back in the fold,” said Lowe.

"Christian Saydee has recovered from a knock he had on his ankle and foot. Dara (Costelloe) feels a lot fresher. There will be players who come back in. Joe (Hungbo) had a tight thigh, but these players have obviously been giving us their all. We need to rest them, recover them and do the right things, but we’ll have a fully fit squad to pick from for Saturday afternoon.”

Latics head into Saturday’s game with two wins from four games so far, whilst Matt Hamshaw’s Millers have one win from three thus far.

Asked what he is expecting from Rotherham, Lowe said: “A tough challenge. Matt has obviously gone in as the manager at the backend of last season and is trying to stamp his authority down on what he wants. He has been there for many years beforehand under Paul Warne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’ve got a competitive squad; they are going to be competing. Most teams in this division are not going to lie down and let you tickle their bellies; you’ve got to earn the right, and that’s what we’ve got to do on Saturday afternoon.

"We’ve got to go there, earn the right and compete and fight for everything, because that’s what’s coming. They haven’t won many games as of yet, and they’ll want to get those points on the board to get them to start climbing the table, but so do we. As always, we’ve got to go there with the right application and hopefully get a positive result.”