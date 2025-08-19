Luke Robinson of Wigan Athletic in action against Luton Town

George Saville’s goal in the ninth minute proved the difference as Wigan Athletic went down to a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

Latics boss Ryan Lowe made five changes to his starting line-up that beat Peterborough United 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, with Luke Robinson, Jensen Weir, Tobias Brenan, Baba Adeeko and Paul Mullin all starting.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring inside nine minutes, as former Chelsea youngster Saville guided it into the corner to give his side an early 1-0 lead.

Latics almost equalised just minutes later as defender Will Aimson drilled it from 20 yards out, with the ball just flying past the post.

Wigan’s best chance of the night came in the 25th minute, when Ryan Trevitt slipped through Mullin behind the Luton defence with a lovely pass, but a good one-on-one save from Josh Keeley denied Mullin.

But Town raced right up the other end of the field, with Jordan Clark managing to find space to shoot, with Latics keeper Sam Tickle denying him.

Latics came close to the leveller on the half-hour mark as Aimson hit the crossbar after getting his toe onto a bouncing ball, but it came back out.

Luton keeper Keeley produced another fine save just before the break, sweeping up a glancing header from Callum Wright following a superb delivery from Weir. Luton took their 1-0 advantage into the half-time break.

Lowe made one change at half-time, with Maleace Asamoah Jr bolstering their attacking options from the bench, replacing midfielder Brenan.

Latics skipper Jason Kerr was shown a yellow card in the 54th minute for a professional foul. Luton’s Millenic Alli had a strong dig from outside the box, but it was nicely dealt with by Tickle.

The visitors threw the kitchen sink at it in the final 15 minutes, with Lowe bringing Christian Saydee and Dara Costelloe on for Mullin and Wright, with three up top in the shape of Asamoah Jr, Saydee and Costelloe.

But Luton came close to extending their lead in the 86th minute as Lasse Nordas hit the post from a fine effort from outside the area.

Lowe brought Joe Hungbo and Jonny Smith on in the final five minutes of normal time in place of Luke Robinson and Weir, just before Aimson made a goal-line clearance to deny Luton a second.

Latics keeper Tickle came up for a corner in the final play of the game, and got a shot away which went wide, with Luton grinding out a 1-0 win against Latics, who could have had two or three themselves on another day.

Luton: Josh Keeley, Gideon Kodua, Nigel Lonwijk, Mark McGuinness, Kal Naismith, Cohen Bramall, Liam Walsh, George Saville, Jordan Clark, Jerry Yates, Millenic Alli. Subs: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Lasse Nordas, Lamine Fanne, Shandon Baptiste, Tom Holmes, Zack Nelson.

Wigan: Sam Tickle, Morgan Fox, Will Aimson, Jensen Weir, Callum Wright, Paul Mullin, Ryan Trevitt, Jason Kerr, Baba Adeeko, Luke Robinson, Tobias Brenan. Subs: Tom Watson, Steven Sessegnon, Joe Hungbo, Jonny Smith, Maleace Asamoah Jr, Christian Saydee, Dara Costelloe.