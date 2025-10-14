Fraser Murray in action for Wigan Athletic

Determined boss Ryan Lowe is desperate to bring the good times back to Wigan Athletic.

Lowe knows the journey to success at the Brick Community Stadium will be a timely one, but he believes he is the right man to take the Latics there.

Lowe earned four promotions as a player and back-to-back promotions as a manager at the start of his coaching career.

“I know what success looks like, but everyone needs to buy into what success looks like,” Lowe said. “I need to keep driving those standards.

“There’s a lot of stuff I’m not going to harp on about in terms of standards, there’s loads of stuff I want to be better. There’s stuff around the training ground that I want to be better.

“We’re not Wigan Athletic in the Championship on the verge of getting into the play-offs. We’re nowhere near there.

“We’re trying to bring the good times back. We're trying to build a better squad.

“We’re trying to get better players and more fans through the door. Everything we're trying to do is building towards the future.”

Latics will look to return to winning ways when they host Port Vale in League One action on Saturday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.

