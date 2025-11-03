The huddle which followed the penalty shoot-out against Hemel Hempstead

Ryan Lowe has revealed the thinking behind the very public on-field huddle following Wigan Athletic's FA Cup shoot-out victory over non-league Hemel Hempstead.

Latics were pushed all the way by their sixth-tier opponents before booking their place in the second round.

After taking the lead through Callum Wright midway through the first half, Latics were pegged back on the hour mark when Matt Smith was sent off for a ‘last-man’ foul, and Joe White equalised from the penalty spot.

Hemel then dominated the rest of the game, with Latics relying on three crucial goalline blocks, as well as a string of saves from Sam Tickle, to hold on, with Hemel also hitting the gar in a frantic finale.

After Morgan Fox's crucial kick saw Latics through 5-3 on penalties, Lowe led his backroom staff and even some players not in the matchday squad into the centre circle, where they joined those who had played, for an impromptu team meeting.

For around 30 seconds, Lowe was very vocal in his message to the group, before leading them down the tunnel and back into the changing room.

But what was it all about?

"I won't say too much about what happened in there," began Lowe. "What I will say is that we represent a fantastic football club with a fantastic fanbase, and I want to make sure we don't let them down.

"In certain areas - and I include myself in this, because I'm the head coach - we did let them down. But then again, when I look back at the desire and the commitment and the courage to block shots on the line, it fills me with loads of confidence.

"I get the frustration...but when they decided to get behind the group, when they knew we needed them, when we were huffing and puffing a little bit, when we changed shape and went 4-4-1, it gives the lads a little bit of energy.

"I just said that we can't let people down the way we have today, it's not good. Everyone here is well paid, the fans pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us, and I want to give them something back.

"I take some flak from behind me, of course I get the frustration, but I'm trying. Talking about the magic of the cup, playing against a non-league side...this club has been there.

"And you've got to earn the right to keep winning games of football and prove you belong at the level you're at. No-one gives you that, you've got to earn it every week."

Lowe was then asked why he chose to hold the meeting on the pitch - in full view of those fans still inside the stadium - rather than behind closed doors.

"I didn't want to do it in the dressing room, I wanted to do it out there," he said. "And a lot of it was encouragement, because you've all seen what we can do.

"At the moment, there's too much taking one step forward and then another one back, and I don't want that. I want us to keep going forward, keep driving on.

"When we had that dip in the road last month, losing three games in the space of a week, it was tough. We're trying to coach them, having meetings every day, watching stuff...it becomes boring. But you have to do it.

"We were no good with the ball after we scored, but we were very good without it, so the players deserve credit for that.

"But there's also a little bit of 'I'm not going to accept that', and I'm not. I'm not getting s**t from behind me, for whatever, when I'm already telling them what to do.

"It's a collective thing, I know, but we've got to make these people proud, we've got to perform to the levels we're capable of. What I will say is that the ones who stayed behind acknowledged the work and everything we did towards the end.

"I know it's hard with the cup games, and they have to pay a bit more money to come to the games, I understand that. I know when there's not enough in, sometimes it seems a bit flat, and their fans to be fair brought a lot of energy behind the goal.

"I know we have to get bums on seats, but I want them to understand...look, they've got my back, hopefully, and I've got their back. I'm not here to unsettle anyone, I'm here to please people, and I want to please every single person that pays their money to come and watch us, and I believe we're on a journey to do that."