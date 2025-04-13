Former striker Ryan Lowe is desperate for Latics to find their feet in front of goal

Ryan Lowe knows exactly what's standing between Wigan Athletic and tangible signs of improvement - because he 'made a career' out of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics head coach saw his side take another step towards safety on Saturday with a creditable goalless draw against League One promotion favourites Wrexham.

But it could and perhaps have been all three, with Latics asking all the questions in the final third - without possessing the cutting edge to make it count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their best chance came when Maleace Asamoah Jnr showed blistering pace to get away down the right, with support from Dale Taylor and Jensen Weir.

Electing not to play the pass, Asamoah Jnrshould fired straight at Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo – much to Taylor’s obvious dismay.

"It was a great chance...you're wondering if he's going to square it to Dale, or is he going to go alone,” mused Lowe. "Look I can't fault what they do out there, it's their decision...at the top end of the pitch, I just give them the options when we're coaching them, and after that it's up to them.

"You want strikers to be both selfish and unselfish in different situations, and he's chosen to shoot - which is no problem with me. I'd just like to see it ripple the net next time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether it was at least a sign of Asamoah’s growing confidence, Lowe added: "He's definitely got the confidence, you can see it growing on a daily basis.

"He knows he's going to be a big part of this football club going forward, I've already stressed that to him, and only he can determine how that goes. If he keeps working hard, keeps working hard and keeps listening, he's got a bright future here with us.”

Later in the game, Latics were again left wondering what might have been when a teasing cross made its way through the six-yard box and away to safety.

"I made a career out of putting those in the back of the net, and I'm just disappointed,” admitted Lowe, who scored more than 200 goals during a long and distinguished playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told the lads, those are the best goals, the best feeling, because you don't have to work for them, your mates have done all the work and you're just there to put it into an open net. I was disappointed one striker was at the far post, and one striker was flat-footed on the edge of the six-yard box.

"It's just a situation where you have to throw yourself at it, and see where it goes. We're getting into some good positions, the next step is to find the back of the net.”

Looking towards next season, Lowe – whose side are the lowest scorers in League One with 35, but who boast the best defensive record outside the top five with 39 – added: "The amount of goals conceded has been very limited, that's what usually gets you into the play-off picture. But what also gets you into the play-off picture is scoring 50/60/70 goals, and we're nowhere near that.

"That's where the recruitment will start over the next few weeks, to hopefully push forward in that area. If we do, we'll hopefully have some good times ahead and win more games of football."