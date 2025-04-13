Jensen Weir puts himself about in the midfield against Wrexham

Jensen Weir believes Wigan Athletic can 'definitely take confidence' from the goalless draw against League One promotion favourites Wrexham on Saturday.

While the Red Dragons failed to force Sam Tickle into a save worthy of the name, Latics asked all the questions, particularly in the second half.

So while it was another blank in front of goal, it was another clean sheets - and priceless point on the road to safety.

"We ground out a point in the end, and it's a good point," said Weir. "We had chances to take the game away from them, but I thought we stood up against a good side in this league.

"We started a little bit slow but then we grew into the game, and we can definitely take confidence from that. We created some chances in the second half, and it's just about having that composure to take the first one.

"That final pass, that final finish...we just need to have a little bit more belief in ourselves, and we said it after the game.

"There's definitely quality in the team...Maleace (Asamoah Jnr) has come in and done unbelievable, Dale (Taylor) has been unbelievable all season, and we just need to keep giving them the ball and let them do the rest."

On the back of away draws at Leyton Orient and Exeter City, it was a third point of a demanding seven days, as Ryan Lowe continues to make his mark on the team.

"These three-game weeks are tough on the legs but I thought we looked good against Wrexham," added Weir. "It took us a little bit to get into the game, but once we got a foothold, we were there or thereabouts.

"The gaffer's come in and given a lot of energy to the group. Everyone liked Shaun (Maloney) and we logged working with him, but the gaffer's come in and we've loved working with him as well.

"It's a different style of play, we're all still adapting, but I think you can see that week on week we are getting better. We're starting to understand how he wants to play and we're building from there."