Ryan Lowe is 'hoping' his summer strengthening isn't quite finished yet

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe admits he would like 'one or two more additions through the door' before next Monday's transfer deadline - but says there is one massive caveat.

The Liverpudlian has already landed eight players this summer - Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe, Callum Wright, Isaac Mabaya, Ryan Trevitt and Morgan Fox – as he continues his rebuild.

That figure is effectively seven, with Mabaya having returned to parent club Liverpool for surgery on the Achilles problem he sustained on his full debut for Latics in the Carabao Cup first round against Notts County.

And Lowe believes - compared the rest of the recruitment being done elsewhere in League One - his squad could do with further reinforcements.

When asked if he expected to be busy between now and the deadline, Lowe replied: "I'm hoping to be.

"I've left it down to Joe (Riley, chief scout) and Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and the recruitment team, to be honest with you. I'll be speaking with them over the next few days, where I feel we can go, what I feel we can do to improve us.

"I'd like to get one or two more additions through the door, to help the group. One or two might be going out as well, and if we can do that, then we're in with a chance of doing something special.

"Because as you've seen, we're not a million miles away...from the teams we've played. If we can add a little bit more quality, if we can free up a little bit more money...I'm certainly wanting to do some more business.

"I know the positions we're looking at, that can help us...and if we can get that...listen the board has been great, they've backed us since I've come through the door.

"But I've only signed seven players...I think we're the third lowest team in terms of new signings...I think there's Lincoln and Barnsley and maybe one more that haven't signed as many players…

"So I would like a few more...that's only if there's money available...I'll have to wait and see."

Lowe managed to free up some funds earlier this week when utility man Jon Mellish joined League Two outfit MK Dons for the rest of the campaign.

He is also hoping winger Dion Rankine - who has been training with the Under-21s, and scored in their game at Cardiff City on Tuesday afternoon - manages to sort out a similar deal elsewhere.

"I watched the game, we had it on at the training ground...he scored a header, which was good!" added Lowe. "Look, Dion's going about his business the right way, but unfortunately at the moment there's not many takers.

"He knows where he's at, he's doing everything right, going to play with the 21s, so credit where credit's due to him.

"He's probably getting a little bit frustrated, and hopefully someone picks up the phone and says 'yeah, go on, I'll have a look at him', and takes him until the end of the season."