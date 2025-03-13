Ryan Lowe has admitted his most pressing priority as new Wigan Athletic head coach is 'not rocket science'.

The 46-year-old, who was appointed on Wednesday night, will be in the stands at Charlton on Saturday, with Glenn Whelan remaining in interim charge along with Graham Barrow and Frankie Bunn.

Lowe will then assume control for the final 10 games, of a side who currently boast the sixth best defensive record in League One - but are the division's lowest scorers.

Ryan Lowe - a striker from his playing days - says his first job as Latics head coach is to improve the club's scoring record

"It's not rocket science what this group needs," said Lowe. "I think defensively they've been very sound, only conceding 34 goals during the whole league season, which is very good.

"They've got a very good backline and fantastic young goalkeeper (Sam Tickle) who's been at the helm of that. It's at the other end of the pitch where I always want to outperform and outscore the opposition.

"And I've already seen things in the group, from watching over the whole season, that I think we can make small tweaks. That could be as simple as getting more bodies in that box, and I'm a big believer that if you want to score, you can score.

"That will be the main focus between now and the end of the season, because I think we have some fantastic talent in this dressing room. Sometimes you just need a little bit of brushing up, and hopefully I can get this right foot out and show them how it's done (Lowe was a former striker of note for, among others, Bury, Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, where one of his former team-mates was Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch).

"It's primarily about scoring more goals, and getting this place bouncing...because there's been many times I've been here at this stadium and it's been rocking. I've already said to Gregor, the music here is always great, when goals are scored, and that's what we want.

"So the plan for the rest of the season is to get as many points on the board as we can, and then we'll start planning ahead for next season. But first and foremost we need to be a little bit better at the top end of the pitch."