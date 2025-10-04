Ryan Lowe salutes the Wigan Athletic fans after their draw against Plymouth Argyle

Ryan Lowe praised his ‘fantastic’ Wigan Athletic players after they battled to secure a hard-earned point in a scrappy encounter at Plymouth Argyle.

Fraser Murray’s 83rd-minute equaliser cancelled out Lorent Tolaj’s controversial penalty, ending Latics’ run of three straight defeats.

Lowe’s side worked tirelessly off the ball, soaking up sustained pressure from their hosts, and the manager was full of praise for their resilience.

“I thought we were fantastic with and without the ball,” said Lowe.

“We had a different week in terms of the build-up to this. We knew Argyle had turned a little bit of a corner – we knew how good they were going to be. We nullified their strengths, I think.

“I would have been definitely aggrieved if we didn’t get a point, on another day maybe we take three, but I'm not going to be too fussy at a point — a good point coming here.”

Conditions at Home Park were far from ideal, with swirling winds hampering any direct play, particularly for Wigan in the first half as they played into it.

Lowe, who knows the ground well from his two years as Argyle manager, was well aware of the challenge his players faced in quietening both the home side and their vocal supporters.

The crowd had been on referee Ben Atkinson’s back for much of the game, and he was quick to award a penalty after what appeared to be an innocuous challenge from Will Aimson on Tolaj.

“The decision for the penalty, I'm disappointed in it,” said Lowe. “I think the whole crowd were disappointed in some decisions, but it is what it is, you can't do anything about it.

“You can't dwell, our lads never, and we got a fantastic goal. We said we'd have a bit more of the ball in the second half, we’d be able to play a little bit more, because the wind caused the carnage for both teams.

“I think Tom (Cleverley, Plymouth manager) was disappointed with (the referee) at half-time – I keep my mouth shut now with the referees.

“I think Tom would be disappointed with him on large things like I was, and I actually said, when I was walking past the two of them at half-time, I feel the same way because of some of the decisions for both teams. Some decisions for them and for us were wrong, some decisions for them, and for us, were way off.”

Lowe was also encouraged by the way his players reacted after falling behind. Plymouth’s opener came not long after Wigan’s best spell of the game, but the visitors — boosted by the introductions of Joseph Hungbo and Paul Mullin — hit back impressively.

Murray’s composed finish capped a slick move created by Raphael Borges Rodrigues and Christian Saydee, and Latics even looked the likelier winners late on, with Jensen Weir forcing a save from distance.

“We quietened their fans for a bit, then they scored,” added Lowe. “Then, as they always do because they’re fantastic, got right behind them.

"Then we quieted them again after our goal, and I'm thinking ‘go on then’ because we had a bit more impetus going the other way.

“And then obviously, with some decisions along the way, it wasn’t a plain sailing game with the wind too, but I’m pleased with the boys to show the fantastic reaction of going a goal down.”

