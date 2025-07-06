Ryan Lowe applauds the Latics fans at Chorley

Ryan Lowe admitted to being 'pleased with large parts' of Wigan Athletic's opening pre-season friendly at Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fielding a different XI in either half, Latics had trailed at the break through Tom Carr's 35th-minute strike.

But Dara Costelloe marked his debut with two goals in the space of a minute in the final quarter to seal victory at Victory Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both goals were laid on by Christian Saydee, while Paul Mullin - the third striking signing of the summer - could have scored a couple early on.

"It's always nice when you win, and you score goals, but it's just a run-out," assessed Lowe.

"We could have been more tidy in the first half, we were trying to do a little bit too much, too soon, there was a little bit of rustiness in there.

"On another day, Mulls puts a couple of those chances away, but I was happy with large parts of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half, I thought the lads were excellent, they applied themselves very well.

"Leo Graham did well, Tobias Brenan came on, and that's what excites me...I'm asking them to do something unexpected, and those two kids did that.

"Overall I thought they looked in good condition for the first run-out of pre-season, and it's an added bonus when you win which we did.

"There's another four or five games now before the season starts, and it's up to the players to keep showing me what they've got."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe also revealed why the other two new-boys - Fraser Murray and Callum Wright - sat out the action.

"Fraser was nearly there, he was champing at the bit to be involved," added the head coach.

"But we've had to build him up this summer, he was in earlier than some of the others.

"We need to build up his size, building his legs up a little bit more, his calves and whatever else.

"He wanted to play, but he'll get minutes next weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As for Callum, he''s obviously only just joined us and we have to be really careful with him.

"He's done bits with Plymouth Argyle, but we'll get to work with him in Spain.

"And hopefully we'll see more of him in the weeks to come."

Latics started well with Mullin lashing a good chance over and Ronan Darcy sending a speculative shot from distance just wide.

After Chorley took the lead with a rare effort on goal, Latics started the second half strongly with Jensen Weir firing just wide and Costelloe being denied by a fine block from the home goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costelloe then pulled a good chance wide, before he eventually found his range, netting twice in the space of a minute as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

The Irishman thought he'd completed a hat-trick with the last kick of the game, only for Dion Rankine to have been flagged for offside just before supplying the cross from the right.

Latics first half: Sam Tickle; Harry McHugh, Jason Kerr, Jon Mellish; Callum McManaman, Ronan Darcy, Baba Adeeko, Tyrese Francois, Joseph Hungbo; Maleace Asamoah Jnr, Paul Mullin.

Latics second half: Matty Corran; Will Aimson, Luke Robinson, K'Marnis Miller; Dion Rankine, Jensen Weir, Matt Smith, Leo Graham, Jonny Smith; Christian Saydee, Dara Costelloe. Sub: Tobias Brenan.