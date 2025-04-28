Ollie Norburn sustained a season-ending Achilles injury against Bolton on April 1

Ollie Norburn will be staying with Wigan Athletic through the summer - to help him regain fitness following an Achilles problem.

The 32-year-old joined Latics on loan from Blackpool in January, and was a regular in the starting XI before being helped off against Bolton on April 1.

With his contract at Blackpool up this summer, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce confirmed at the end of last week that the player would be moving on.

“I think the kid has to move on," said Bruce. "We made that decision in January - which was a big one, because we left ourselves a little bit light in the middle of the pitch. It was something Ollie wanted and suits us as well. I think he’s played his last game for us.”

Ryan Lowe was asked about the situation following Saturday's 1-1 draw between the two clubs at the Brick Community Stadium.

"Ollie's injured at the moment, he's got an Achilles problem which has ruled him out for the season," the Latics head coach confirmed. "He's in a (protective) boot at the moment, and he'll stay in that boot for a few weeks yet.

"I've known Ollie for a number of years, he's a great lad, a great character, a great footballer. I certainly know his capabilities, but he's only here on loan, and I've only really had three or four games with him.

"What we have said to Olie, because of his injury, he will continue his rehab with us over the summer, and we'll get him as fit as we can to find a club...because I think that's the right thing to do.

"I don't know how long the injury's going to take, but there's a good chance he'll be with us in pre-season...to give him the best opportunity to get himself sorted.

"Steve's said he won't be there next season, and that's fine...I'm sure his agent will be doing a lot of work to get him a club, because he's well worthy of it."

Norburn himself spoke to Wigan Today about his situation just before he sustained his season-ending injury.

"When I came in, there were a lot of injuries to younger players, and it was just about me playing as many games as I can, to try to help as best I can," he said. "Going forwards, we'll see what the future holds.

"Since I've been here, I think I've shown how I can play, but also on a couple of occasions, I've probably not hit the levels I want to be hitting.

"That's football, you've got to keep cracking on, but the new gaffer coming in has given everyone a clean slate. We'll see what's what. I'm not adding any real pressure...what will be, will be."

Speaking about the importance of winning a contract - and security - Norburn added: "Of course, you've always got that in the back of your mind, what it means for your family and security.

"I think I'll be okay - whether that's here or elsewhere. But I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here, it's a great club, and I'd be stupid to say I wouldn't want to stay here."