Ryan Lowe must decide on the future of Luke Robinson among others over the coming weeks

Ryan Lowe will be sitting down with a number of players this week to ascertain whether they have a future at Wigan Athletic.

The 46-year-old has comfortably steered Latics to safety, on the back of a six-game unbeaten run that means they entered the last week of the season still in with a chance of a top-half finish.

At the same time, Lowe has been running the rule over his playing squad, which could look very different when the players return for pre-season training at the end of June.

"We're coming to the end of the season now, and we'll be speaking to players over the next few days," said Lowe.

"What do we want from them, who's going to be staying, who's going to be going...and it's nothing personal, it's just what we want going forward, and I've got to really drive that side of it. We need players on board who can help this club achieve something really great."

Players whose contracts expire this summer include goalkeeper Tom Watson, defender Luke Robinson, midfielders Scott Smith and Harry McHugh, and winger Callum McManaman, with Lowe giving little away about their chances of staying on.

"I've had conversations with a few lads in that position, and they will stay private as I'm sure everyone will understand," added the Latics head coach.

"They understand where I'm at, and I understand where I'm at...players will always come and go, that's just football. Those conversations will stay in house, and when the time comes we will speak about that.

"What I will say is this group is full of great lads who are champing at the bit to do their best for Wigan Athletic. They wear their hearts on their sleeves, they're proud to represent this club, and they work their socks off every day.

"Ultimately, sometimes it comes down to quality, and I just want to see a little bit more quality across the whole pitch really."

Latics will also be saying goodbye to loan contingent Owen Dale, Will Goodwin (both Oxford United) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest), with Luke Chambers already having returned to Liverpool due to injury.