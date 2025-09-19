Joe Hungbo in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe has revealed the secret behind Joe Hungbo’s remarkable turnaround at Wigan Athletic.

Football is a funny old game. The 25-year-old joined Latics back in January under former manager Shaun Maloney, having arrived from German side FC Nurnberg on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

But when Lowe came in and took the reins, Hungbo struggled for game time under the new gaffer, and at one stage it looked like a genuine possibility that he could head for pastures new in the summer.

However, Hunbgo’s mindset was different. He was determined to make it work and force his way into Lowe’s side, which he not only has done, but he has also hit top form, too.

"I’ll let you into a secret,” Lowe told Wigan Today when asked about Hungbo’s upturn in form.

"I had meetings with the players (at the end of last season) and I asked him for three things he was going to give me better next season. Joe is one of those players who may have potentially been available to potentially find a solution somewhere else and go and play as a winger, which he naturally is.

"But then further down the line in pre-season, he was seeing other players come in, the likes of Fraser (Murray), and Jonny (Smith) was still here at the time… He said, ‘Look, gaffer, I’m going to give it my all to get in the team and whatever I need to do, I’ll do’.

"That’s a credit to Joe; he has gone and done that, learned the role, and he speaks to us on a daily basis. He asks questions, we stop and start sessions so he knows what he wants, but going forward, he has been a revolution and defending, going back the other way, he has been a revolution.

"In fairness, the credit goes to him. We’ve just coached and guided him to what we want him to do, but that’s on him. He told me he was going to force his way into the team and stay in the team, and he has certainly done that, so big kudos to him because he’s been excellent.”

Hungbo has already made eight appearances for Latics this season and is quickly becoming a fan favourite a the Brick Community Stadium due to the work he gets through up and down the wing, also possessing a strong delivery into the box.

Lowe and his coaching staff have worked closely with the London-born speedster over the last couple of months, but the Latics manager insists the credit is all down to Hungbo, who has stayed to fight for his place when, in reality, the easier option may have been to look elsewhere.

"People didn’t want to stay around to fight for a position because they felt they couldn’t do that position, whereas Joe is the total different,” Lowe added.

"He wanted to make sure he played right wing back because before at previous clubs, he liked coming in on his left, who doesn’t? You can score those spectacular goals, but what he has done is got his head down and listened to everything we’ve asked him to do, so fair play to him, he has been a breath of fresh air, and he’s been excellent, so long may that continue.”

