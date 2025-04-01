A stoppage-time goal from Chris Forino handed Wigan Athletic their first derby defeat to Bolton Wanderers in more than a decade – with boss Ryan Lowe shown a red card in the dying seconds.

Bolton had the edge in the first half without ever looking like they were going to score.

Joel Randall’s shot was diverted wide by Will Aimson, before Josh Sheehan fired wide from distance.

Wigan’s best effort of the opening 45 saw Maleace Asamoah nod Jonny Smith’s cross wide from a decent position.

The second period continued in similar fashion, with George Thomason seeing a long-range shot tipped over by Sam Tickle, and Aaron Collins’ effort flicking a Wigan defender on its way past the post.

Latics thought they were in when Owen Dale crossed from the right towards Asamoah, who seemed to misjudge the ball in the air, and the chance had gone.

Just as the game looked set to end in stalemate, Latics couldn’t clear their lines from a Bolton corner, and Forino’s scuffed effort rolled agonisingly past Tickle and into the bottom corner of the net.

And ugly scenes in the technical area followed, which resulted in Latics head coach Lowe being sent off and goalkeeping coach Andy Lonergan receiving a yellow card.