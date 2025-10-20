Ryan Lowe salutes the Wigan Athletic fans after the win over Port Vale

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe says there has been total unity within the club during what has been a challenging few weeks.

Latics ended a six-game winless run with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Port Vale on Saturday, easing some pressure and lifting spirits around the Brick Community Stadium.

When asked whether the post-match celebrations were a sign that everyone was still united, Lowe was quick to insist that togetherness has never been in doubt.

“I don't think we’ve never not been all together, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think it’s a group of fans that know what's expected, what we're trying to do and we're going to get there, we're going to look at how we get there a bit more, I think.

“It's never going to be pretty, it's never going to be plain sailing. We're competing in the division with some big teams who have big budgets, I've got to say that.”

Latics had to dig deep in the second half, having been reduced to 10 men following Dara Costelloe’s dismissal late in the first half.

Despite having the numerical advantage, Port Vale posed little threat to the Latics goal, with the home side's midfield working tirelessly and the defence standing firm.

Lowe praised the discipline and organisation of his players in managing the threat.

He said: “You’re not marking and bodies and sticking with men, it's marking men and a bit of space as well, and doing a job-and-a-half we call it and that's what we did.

“Matt Smith in there, along with all the lads, had to cover their distances, the zones, we used the waves on the pitch, the way they are.

“We have the zones in the training ground all tramlined down so they're starting to get to know when we need to be compact and when we can be expansive.

“Some people start getting a bit excited but just be solid and resolute and hard to beat and they did that and we found a way to win.

“You're at your most vulnerable, I think, and we’re at our most dangerous when we’re down to 10 men because you know you've got to concentrate.

“It's tough when you go down to 10 men to break down, and it's tough when you've got 11 men to break 10 men down.”

Lowe had already revealed that the club may appeal Costelloe’s red card, which – if upheld – would see the forward miss three matches, starting with Saturday's trip to Mansfield, due to the nature of the straight dismissal.

“We'll have to deal with the disappointment if that's the case,” admitted Lowe. “Maleace (Asamoah) came on and scored, we’ll have enough, but yes, I’m disappointed in the decision for them to give a red and for the way it was.”

Latics were close to full strength on Saturday, though they were without defender Steven Sessegnon, who joined James Carragher and Baba Adeeko on the sidelines.

“He took a bang on his knee so he went and got a little bit of drainage out of it,” said Lowe.

“It’s not much, he’ll be back probably training on grass soon. He hasn't missed a day’s training since pre-season so we knew at some point it would catch up a little bit.

“We felt we could go without him with extra bodies – Robbo (Luke Robinson) and Jens (Jenson Weir) who could fill in there – but he’ll be alright for next week.”