Maleace Asamoah applauds the Wigan Athletic supporters

Maleace Asamoah hopes his match-winning cameo against Port Vale has shown just how important he is to Wigan Athletic.

The forward, who has seen limited game time this season due to competition from Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, and Dara Costelloe, scored the only goal after coming on just 11 minutes earlier at half-time. The goal came when he seized on a loose ball, took a touch, and fired home inside the box.

Throughout the second half, Asamoah was a constant threat, using his pace and power to create chances, hold up play, and trouble the Port Vale defence.

“I feel like I've worked hard and I deserve an opportunity, and I had to take it and I feel like I did,” he said.

"Especially with us having 10 men, we had to really dig deep and basically empty the tank out there, and I feel that's what I did. People can't really live with my pace, and I’ve got to use it for my strength.”

Asamoah also shared the simple advice given by Latics boss Ryan Lowe before he entered the pitch, highlighting the trust the manager has in him despite limited chances this season.

“He said, ‘Just use what you’ve got and show everyone what you can do and you'll get the goal’ — and I did,” he added.

"You're always in your mindset, you always want to play your best football. I feel like, regardless of who's in front of you, we're just grateful and lucky to have Ryan as a gaffer. We just need to show him that respect and appreciation with the results.”

Saturday’s victory was a vital boost for a Latics side coming off a six-game winless streak, including four home defeats and a heavy loss to rivals Bolton Wanderers.

“We were on a sticky, sticky run, like a little blip, but I think this result will keep pushing us forward,” Asamoah said.

"We know the players we've got, the group that we have, and I feel like there's always been that faith.

"Obviously, the results have not gone the way we wanted, but the vibe around the training ground has always been good.”

He praised the leadership within the squad, naming defenders Will Aimson and Jason Kerr as key voices on and off the pitch.

"We have leaders like Will and Jason," he said. “They really take command and tell you how it is and what obviously needs to be done. That’s really big, that’s what you need.

"Not just the manager talking – you need the players because you need leaders on the pitch.”

Asamoah believes the arrival of new strike partners has also helped him improve.

He has now challenged the whole team to build on the recent victory and repay the fans’ support.

“Everyone's different in their own way, and I feel like I've learned little bits from all of them, so it's been a really big help,” he said.

"We just want to keep pushing as high as we can get, taking each game as it comes. I feel like, regardless of the result, we know how good we are. We just need to turn up on the day and really bring it.

"We really need to pay the fans back, too. They spend their hard-earned money to come down, and the results haven’t really been good, so they deserve it.”

Asamoah’s passion was clear not only in celebrating his goal but also in frustration after a missed chance in stoppage time.

After powering into the box, his shot went wide – and in his frustration, he smashed a plastic stool near the advertising boards, much to the dismay of the club videographer nearby.

"I broke that guy’s chair – I kicked it and it shattered!” Asamoah laughed. “He came up to me and said, ‘You broke my chair.’ I was like, ‘Sorry!’ but he was all good about it!”