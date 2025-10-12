Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe insisted he is willing to change his side's identity if it produces results.

Lowe warned his squad against falling down a slippery slope after a ‘crap week’ which saw defeats to Wolves Under-21s in the Vertu Trophy and to Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

It is now six games in all competitions without a win, and Wigan were booed off after a fourth straight defeat at the Brick Community Stadium.

“It’s another loss, another crap week, and I’m disappointed,” admitted Lowe.

“If we need to change the identity and play horrible football to get results, then we’ll do that. Whether we’re coming away from that (exciting style), I don’t know. We might need to adapt or change.

“If I need to go five at the back, four in midfield and one up front and be hard to beat, then we will.

“I’ve said to the group that we’re down the bottom half of the table and we don’t want to be there.

“The fact of the matter is you need to win more games than you lose, and we’re losing more games than we’re winning at the moment. We need to make sure we start doing things right and turning things round quickly.”

The Latics are back on home turf on Saturday afternoon when they host Port Vale in League One action, and Lowe is desperate to give the club’s fan base something to cheer about.

Darren Moore’s Valiants’ recent form has been the polar opposite of Lowe’s charges, having gone five league games without defeat.

And Lowe added: “I could change as many as I want for next week, couldn’t I?

"I’m the head coach, and I take the flak, but it’s not nice being booed off. But I understand it. They’re paying their hard-earned money to come.

“Everyone’s getting an opportunity to show what they can do. Some are doing okay, some aren't doing enough.

“You need 11, 12, 13, 14 players going onto the pitch and to give the levels that are expected, and we're not doing that just yet.”