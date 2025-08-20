Wigan Athletic players applaud the travelling fans after their 1-0 defeat at Luton Town

Wigan Athletic boss Ryan Lowe said ‘we’ll make sure we get a reaction out of us’ following their defeat to Luton Town, with Latics facing another away trip this weekend in the shape of Rotherham United.

Latics went down to a 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, but Lowe’s side had their fair share of chances, and could have scored one, maybe two, possibly three, on another day.

Lowe wants a reaction from his players this weekend, with the gaffer’s message being simple: ‘I don’t like losing two on the bounce’.

Wigan have got another quick turnaround, with Lowe’s men making the trip to The AESSEAL New York Stadium to face Rotherham on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ll address that on the way home, we’ll start doing the prep for Rotherham United tonight,” Lowe said after their loss at Luton on Tuesday evening.

"Again, every fixture is going to be difficult, isn’t it? At home, we have hopefully got that sorted at the moment, but you’ve got to go away from home and get points on the board.

"I don’t like losing two on the bounce, and I’ve stressed that to the boys, and we’ll make sure we get a reaction out of us.

"They (Rotherham) haven’t had a game tonight, so they’ll maybe be fresher, but we’ve got a few lads that will hopefully come back to full fitness at the weekend.

"We’ll monitor the Rotherham game tonight, tomorrow and Friday, and we’ll put a gameplan together for Saturday, but as for now, we’re disappointed with the result, but definitely not with the performance."

Lowe also paid tribute to the travelling Latics support on Tuesday night at Kenilworth Road, with the manager saying ‘long may that continue’ in regards to the connection between the supporters and the club throughout a busy 2025/26 campaign in all competitions.

"Brilliant,” Lowe said when asked about the travelling Wiganers at Luton. “I went over to one of the fans and said, ‘give the lads a little bit of credit, they’ve done everything for you’. The lads were clapping them off the pitch, and they’re with us there, we know that, and we want them to be with us all the time.

"I know one or two will maybe moan over team selections or personnel or whatever, that’s fine, it’s their club, they’ve got a right to do that, but do have a bit of pride and consideration for the boys because they’ve worked their socks off.

"Overall, I’m pleased with them, the fans have been excellent and long may that continue, they ran us on through and on another day, maybe that falls through to Dara (Costelloe) or Christian (Saydee) or Maleace (Asamoah Jr) and the ball rolls into the back of the net instead of the goalkeeper, so I’m pleased with the way the fans have been excellent."

Latics head to South Yorkshire this weekend, sitting 13th in the League One table, having won two from four in the league so far this season.