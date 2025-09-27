Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe on the touchline at the Brick Community Stadium

Ryan Lowe says his Wigan Athletic side gave promotion-chasing Cardiff City “too much respect” in their 2-0 defeat at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Welsh outfit enjoyed nearly 75 per cent of the possession as they made it three defeats on the bounce for Latics.

“It’s been a tough week, I’m not going to lie,” said Lowe. "I thought we gave a good team probably a little too much respect, and they’ve got some good players.

“The goal they scored was disappointing. When I look at it back, we’ve got to get up to the ball.

“They’re interchanging how they play and what they do, they’re well-coached. I feel we didn’t conquer our gameplan as much as we liked. When we did get at them and won the ball back, we turned it over again.”

The result means Latics lose their unbeaten record at home and face a lengthy journey to Lowe’s former side Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Despite having an uninterrupted week to reflect and prepare with no Tuesday night game, Lowe is hauling his players back into training tomorrow (Sunday).

“We’ll debrief the game tomorrow morning, and the lads can give us the answers,” said Lowe.

“I’ve got them in tomorrow morning, which is unfortunate, but that’s what they’re paid to do, which is come in when we want them in. Normally, they’d have a Sunday with the family, but unfortunately, we have got to put this right, so it’ll be into work tomorrow morning at 9am.

“We’ll get them in a meeting room with the papers with everything they need. They can watch the game, they can watch the goals, and they can debrief it, and hopefully we’re all on the same page, which I think we will be.

“Sometimes they don’t need to hear my voice, they can talk amongst themselves. There’s some good stuff that comes out of it.

“We are where we are (in the league), which is where we should be, and this probably shows why. We can’t get too carried away after a decent enough start because now you’ve lost four, won three and drawn three.

“You’ve got to outwin most games and want the W to be more than three, and that’s going to be our aim.”