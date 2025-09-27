Christian Saydee in action for Wigan Athletic against Cardiff City

Wigan Athletic slipped to their third defeat in a week as Cardiff City left the Brick Community Stadium with a 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors dominated possession throughout but had to wait until stoppage time to finally kill the game, with a late penalty that also saw Morgan Fox sent off.

There was some good news for Latics, with Jason Kerr making a welcome return to the back line. His presence helped limit Cardiff to few clear-cut chances despite their control of the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan actually started brightly, with Christian Saydee – back from suspension – holding up play well and sparking a couple of dangerous counter-attacks.

But Cardiff, favourites to win promotion this season, soon settled into their rhythm. Bruno NG almost opened the scoring when his shot deflected twice before being cleared, but moments later, he got his goal. A slick Cardiff move sliced through the Latics defence, and NG’s effort – helped by a deflection off Matt Smith – found the net to give the visitors the lead.

From there, Cardiff were firmly in control without seriously testing Sam Tickle, though Callum Chambers went close with a strike that hit the side netting.

Just before half-time, Wigan had a golden chance to level. Fraser Murray did brilliantly down the flank and pulled the ball back for Saydee, who had plenty of space just outside the six-yard box. However, a poor first touch allowed the Cardiff defence to recover and clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray continued to threaten, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Paul Mullin, who headed over, before Murray himself blazed a shot over the bar.

The second half followed a similar pattern to the first. It was far from a classic, but Cardiff’s dominance in possession – nearly three-quarters of the ball – underlined why they are among the promotion favourites.

Latics’ task was made harder when Ryan Trevitt hobbled off injured midway through the half.

Kerr almost grabbed an equaliser, his header tipped over the bar, before Dara Costelloe’s strike from the resulting corner was comfortably held by Cardiff keeper Nathan Trott. Moments later, Kerr was back doing his defensive duties, clearing a dangerous cross at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game drifted into stoppage time, Cardiff finally sealed the points. Fox brought down substitute Yousef Salech just yards from goal and was shown a straight red card. Salech picked himself up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom corner.

There was still time for Rubin Colwill to miss a glorious chance to make it three, firing wide from close range, but by then the damage was done.