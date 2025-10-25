Ryan Lowe speaks to his Wigan Athletic players during their 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe was pleased with his side’s second-half response to claim a 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town, whilst saying he is ‘100 per cent certain’ that Will Aimson’s disallowed goal should have stood.

Latics backed up their 1-0 win over Port Vale last time out with a point on the road at Mansfield on Saturday afternoon, having trailed 1-0 at the break before producing a strong second-half display, with Ollie Cooper’s first goal for the club claiming a point for Wigan.

But on another day, it may have been three points for Latics, who had a goal disallowed in the second half after the referee deemed Christian Saydee had fouled the Mansfield defence prior to Aimson hitting the back of the net.

Summarising his overall thoughts at full-time, Lowe said: “I’ll have to debrief it and have a look at it, but the second half I was really pleased. In the first half, I thought we were okay, and they were okay.

"They scored a good goal. We could have dealt with it, turned the ball over in their half, recovery runs back, and whatnot, not picking people up in the box, so I was disappointed with that. But in the second half, we changed one or two things tactically, and I told them to lock on their midfield. (Tyler) Roberts caused us a bit of a problem in the pockets, and we dealt with that. We found ourselves, it should have been 1-1 and then 2-1, but I felt the second half was a fantastic performance. To come here and do that in the second half was really pleasing.

"I said to the boys you’ve got to understand what we want from you and we what you want to give us, I don’t want them to do something that they can’t do, I want them to be brave, get on the ball and there are still certain elements where I think we can get on the ball and have calmness because we’ve got good players that can do that, but the reaction they showed in the second half (was pleasing).

“I could have made changes at half-time, being 1-0 down, but I’ve got belief in the group and the players and the way we play, and they went out and executed it, so fair play. But as I say, I’m sitting here again complaining about a decision because I’m fully 100 per cent certain that it wasn’t a foul.”

Aimson’s disallowed goal came in the 53rd minute following a strong second-half response from Latics, who equalised on the hour mark thanks to Cooper’s strike into the bottom corner.

Speaking post-match, Lowe was pleased with the way they didn’t let their heads drop after Aimson’s effort was chalked off.

"It can affect you because the lads’ heads (can) go down,” Lowe said of the disallowed goal. “I just said to Will there, he responded well. You have to give one or two lads a kick up the backside, and they’ve gone out and responded, and the players did to the standards of each other.

"But that (disallowed) goal could easily get your heads down, so fair play to the group, they’ve been excellent and they got through it.

"They (Mansfield) were throwing everything at us towards the end, but we soaked it up and cleared everything. They put their heads on things, they kicked things away, but I thought we may have had one little moment as well with Maleace (Asamoah). He’s not been fully fit, and he hasn’t trained at all (this week). I thought we could maybe have one moment of him getting in behind, but it’s not to be, it’s another point, it’s four points in a week, which I’m really pleased with.

"And if you keep picking up points away from home and winning your home games, then it bodes well, but we believe that the first away win is around the corner, definitely.”

