Christian Saydee in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic backed up their win over Port Vale last weekend with a well-earned point on the road at Mansfield Town, with Ryan Lowe’s defence holding firm to see out a 1-1 draw.

Latics gaffer Lowe made one change to his side that beat Port Vale 1-0 last time out, with midfielder Jensen Weir coming in place of striker Dara Costelloe, who served the first of his three-match suspension following his red card last time out. Meanwhile, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough opted to stick with an unchanged XI following last week’s 2-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Latics had a chance in the opening minute, but Matt Smith’s drilled shot went well wide of the mark.

Wigan had another teasing chance midway through the first half as Fraser Murray delivered a nice ball into the box, but the ball managed to go through both sides and go just past the back stick.

Mansfield gained momentum in the second quarter, and Nathan Moriah-Welsh’s effort went just over the crossbar.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when a nice cross over the top from Moriah-Welsh found Will Evans, who produced a nice finish past Sam Tickle in the bottom corner.

Wigan’s right-wing back Murray received a yellow card on the brink of the half-time whistle being blown, and Latics trailed 1-0 at the break.

Will Aimson thought he had scored for Latics shortly after the second half restart as he hit the back of the net, but it was disallowed by the referee, who deemed Christian Saydee fouled the Mansfield defence in the build-up.

Whatever Lowe said in the changing rooms at half-time certainly worked, as they came out firing in the second half. Ollie Cooper scored his first goal for Latics following a well-timed pass into the box from Morgan Fox, with Cooper hammering the ball into the bottom corner to level the score at 1-1 on the hour mark.

Lowe made his first change of the game in the 78th minute as Maleace Asamoah, who has been nursing a back injury this week, came on for goal-scorer Cooper. Just a minute after Latics’ first sub was made, keeper Tickle produced an incredible save to keep the Stags out.

Wigan ran the clock down in the final 10 minutes as Paul Mullin and James Carragher came on from the bench, with the latter playing his first game since August, having recovered from a thigh injury. Mansfield threw the kitchen sink at scoring a potential winner in the final 10 minutes, but Wigan’s defence held firm and Lowe’s side managed to come away from the One Call Stadium with a hard-fought point.

Mansfield: Liam Roberts, Kyle Knoyle, Stephen McLaughlin, Aaron Lewis, Will Evans, Jamie McDonnell, Rhys Oates, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Nathan Moriah-Welsh, Deji Oshilaja, Tyler Roberts. Subs: Owen Mason, Ryan Sweeney, Jordan Bowery, Dom Dwyer, Max Dickov, Regan Hendry, Joe Gardner.

Wigan: Sam Tickle; Will Aimson, Jason Kerr, Morgan Fox; Fraser Murray, Jensen Weir, Matt Smith, Callum Wright (James Carragher 92), Ollie Cooper (Maleace Asamoah 79); Joseph Hungbo; Christian Saydee (Paul Mullin 82). Subs: Toby Savin, Luke Robinson, Callum McManaman, Raphael Borges Rodrigues.