Raphael Borges Rodrigues in action for Wigan Athletic

Wycombe Wanderers’ revival under new head coach Michael Duff continued as they pinched a 1-0 win against Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sam Bell’s first-half goal was enough to earn the three points for the Chairboys, who have made it four wins in six since Duff’s appointment in mid-September.

It meant, too, that Wycombe climbed into 19th, a point away from the relegation places, while Wigan slipped to 17th – and just two points above the drop zone.

A dull opening period was brought to life in the tenth minute after Donnell McNeilly’s cross was met by Fred Onyedinma, but his shot whizzed past the post.

Wycombe took the lead in the 35th minute after Wigan striker Paul Mullin lost possession, and the ball reached Ewan Henderson, who played it into Onyedinma. The livewire winger’s cross was met by Bell, who fired home beyond Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle to record his third goal this season.

At the other end, Fraser Murray, Latics’ leading goalscorer, saw his shot saved by Wycombe stopper Will Norris, after good work from Raphael Borges Rodrigues.

Wycombe started the second half on the front foot and could have doubled their lead on 51 minutes when Onyedinma’s effort was parried behind by Tickle, after he had been played in by captain Jack Grimmer. And, three minutes later, McNeilly fed in Luke Leahy, but his shot went over the crossbar.

Wycombe’s back four impressed and cut out potential goalscoring opportunities for substitute Callum Wright and then for Murray.

The hosts twice went close to equalising as the game ticked to full-time, firstly in the 87th minute when Christian Saydee’s cross was met by Dara Costelloe, who headed agonisingly wide. And then, in the fifth minute of added time, Norris pulled off a stunning save to deny Irish forward Costelloe.