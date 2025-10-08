Tobias Brenan in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have tied down teenage talent Tobias Brenan to a new three-year contract, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until the summer of 2028.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made a sizeable impression during his time at Latics so far, having initially joined the club’s academy last summer following a successful trial period.

Brenan was a mainstay in Wigan’s Under-21s in the Professional Development League last season, and his game has gone from strength to strength, linking up with Ryan Lowe’s first-team during the recent pre-season.

The former Oxford United Under-18s captain made his professional debut in a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town on the opening day of this League One campaign, and has gone on to start a further five times for Lowe’s Latics.

Lowe says Brenan has got a ‘very bright future here with us’ at the Wigan club.

"Tobias has been excellent since coming into the group,” said Lowe. “From pre-season onwards, he’s shown real quality and a great attitude every day in training.

“He’s taken his chance really well and handled the step up to senior football with confidence and maturity. This new deal is a reward for the hard work he’s put in and the progress he’s made in a short space of time.

“We’re all really pleased for him – he’s got a brilliant mindset, and if he keeps developing the way he has been, he’s got a very bright future here with us.”

Brenan’s new deal reflects the club’s commitment to providing homegrown players with a pathway to the first-team, with Brenan following in the footsteps of Sam Tickle, Tom Watson, James Carragher and Kai Payne, who have all signed long-term deals with the club over the last 12 months.

Latics’ sporting director Gregor Rioch is delighted to retain the talented Brenan for the next three seasons.

“It’s a well-earned contract for Tobias,” said Rioch. “He has progressed really well throughout his time in our academy, and has grasped his opportunity in the first-team this season.

"Tobias has a really bright future ahead of him, and we’re delighted that he will continue his development with us in the years to come.”