Why Shaun Maloney wants this weekend to be a celebration for Wigan Athletic - and what it means for the baker's dozen

Shaun Maloney wants this weekend's clash against Bristol Rovers to be a celebration of everything that's been achieved over the last year or so

Firstly, for the players and staff to show their appreciation to the club's supporters for the backing over the last year and beyond.

Secondly, so those in the stands can recognise the efforts of Maloney and his team - on and off the field - for kicking off the rebuild in such a positive fashion.

The landscape for next season is still relatively blank, with as many as 13 players potentially playing their last games in a Wigan shirt.

Ben Amos, Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones, Jason Kerr, Josh Magennis, Callum McManaman and Tom Pearce are all out of contract this summer.

And loan players Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Martial Godo (Fulham), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Liam Morrison (Bayern Munich), Liam Shaw (Celtic) and Kell Watts (Newcastle) will be returning to their parent clubs.

Charlie Goode has already returned to Brentford, while Charlie Wyke has spent the second half of the campaign - and the closing months of his Latics contract - at Rotherham, meaning another crazy summer of recruitment could be on the cards.

Latics are hoping to keep at least a few of the players mentioned above, with Maloney confirming some conversations will have to be continued next week - while some futures will be decided before the game.

In the meantime, he wants the atmosphere on Saturday to be one of celebration and gratitude.

"Not too long ago, the position of our club was very, very difficult," he said. "And what the fans did during that time, in sticking with their club, will never be forgotten.

"Whether we win or lose, I always go over to thank the fans, not only for their support but for paying their hard-earned money to follow their team.

"It's also a big day for people like Jordan Jones, for Stephen Humphrys...they didn't really have a history at the club before this season, in terms of being important, key players.

"I know they are a couple of fan favourites, so it would be really nice to see them on the pitch at some point, to say thanks - on both sides.

"What those two players have done this season - at different times - has been very, very good, so there's lots to be thankful for this weekend.

"But with everything going on, the main focus as ever has to be on my selecting a side that can go out and win a match."

When asked whether some announcements would be made pre-game to allow fans a 'proper' chance to say goodbye, Maloney added: "Maybe.

"I'll probably speak to some of the players before the game, with others it might be next Monday.