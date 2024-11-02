Sam Tickle is the best English shot-stopper, insists Wigan Athletic boss

Shaun Maloney hailed goalkeeper Sam Tickle after Latics needed extra-time to see off League Two strugglers Carlisle

Shaun Maloney insists there is no better English shot-stopper than Sam Tickle after the youngster helped to save Wigan Athletic from falling victims to an FA Cup shock at League Two strugglers Carlisle United.

Latics won 2-0 at Brunton Park to book their spot in round two, but that told only a fraction of the story from an action-packed afternoon in Cumbria.

The home side were reduced to 10 men after only 15 minutes when Ethan Robson was shown a straight red card after lunging in on a grounded Steven Sessegnon.

However, Carlisle seemed to grow in stature from the disappointment, and looked by far the more likely scorers in the first half.

Three half-time changes helped to tip the game in Latics' favour, although the visitors were unable to make the most of their second-half dominance to prevent extra-time.

Scott Smith converted a cross from fellow substitute Silko Thomas with the last action of the first period, but that served only to provoke a rousing response from Carlisle in the second period.

Twice they looked certain to level the scorers, with Dominic Sadi firing in a rocket-shot from 20 yards, before substitute Luke Armstrong sent in a towering header moments later.

Both efforts were destined for the top corner of the Latics net, only to be repelled by a flying Tickle at full stretch.

And his manager did not hold back in his gratitude - and admiration - after the game.

"Sam has made two unbelievable saves at the end...and he's just an unbelievable talent," said Maloney. "And I still don't think people realise how good this guy is.

"I don't care if he is the No.3 goalkeeper for the England Under-21s...if there is a shot to be saved and my job depends on it...or my life depends on it...there isn't another English goalkeeper in all four leagues I'd choose over him.

"I watch the Premier League, and the Championship...and I don't see anyone - who's English - who is as good as him at shot-stopping.

"And I really mean that...obviously there's still some areas he can improve on...but in terms of shot-stopping?

"I've worked with some very good English goalkeepers during my career, and I've not seen a better shot-stopper than Sam.

"And you have to remember this is only the start of his second season as a senior player...I don't know how much more praise I can give him, how higher I can go.

"The game should have been dead and buried by then, but it wasn't. And this guy keeps being there for us, he keeps doing it.

"It's just incredible that, when we arrived, this guy was in the reserves...what a player."

With Carlisle left to wonder what they had to do to score, Latics added a second goal with the very last kick of the game.

Carlisle sent goalkeeper Gabe Breeze – his side’s man of the match- forward for one last corner, but he was left stranded upfield as the ball was cleared, and Jonny Smith ran virtually the whole length of the field before slotting home.