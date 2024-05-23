Sam Tickle 'over the moon' after extending contract with Wigan Athletic

Sam Tickle says he's 'over the moon' at extending his contract with Latics

Sam Tickle admitted to being 'over the moon' after penning a long-term contract extension with Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has been rewarded for a magnificent maiden season in senior football, which saw him named Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

Having played in all 46 league games, he also forced his way into the England Under-21 set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And despite being eyed by a number of Premier League clubs he has pledged his future to Latics until the summer of 2028.

“I’m over the moon to sign a new contract," he said. "It’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“It means a lot. This has been my home since I was young, and to extend my stay here is special."

Tickle has fully justified the faith in him shown by manager Shaun Maloney, who handed him the symbolic No.1 jersey despite only having made one senior appearance in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re thrilled that Sam has decided to extend his contract with Wigan Athletic for the next four years," Maloney said.

“Sam had an excellent first full season with us last year, keeping 18 clean sheets and becoming the first homegrown Latics player to make his England Under-21 debut since Leighton Baines.

“His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary. Sam is an outstanding young talent and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."

Tickle is the latest product of the Latics Academy to establish himself at first-team level, leaving Gregor Ricoh - now the club's sporting director - a very proud man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam has been with Wigan Athletic since he was nine years old," he said. "And to watch him progress as one of the best young English goalkeepers in the EFL in the last year has been a personal highlight for me and for our Academy staff, who have worked with him for over a decade.

“He’s a phenomenal goalkeeper with the potential and desire to play at the very top, and we’re delighted that he’s committed his long-term future with us.”

Tickle joined Latics back in 2013, and made his professional debut at Crewe Alexandra in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in October 2021.

He kept 18 clean sheets in 52 appearances across all four competitions last season, and another on his England Under-21s cap against Luxembourg at Bolton in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins fellow Academy graduates Charlie Hughes, Thelo Aasgaard, Scott Smith, Baba Adeeko and Chris Sze in signing new deals since the Mike Danson takeover last summer.

Chairman Ben Goodburn added: “Sam has established himself as one of the best young goalkeepers in the EFL over the last 12 months, so it’s a real statement of intent that he’s committed his long-term future with us.