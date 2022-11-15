Humphrys joined the Scottish outfit on transfer deadline day, initially for the rest of the campaign.

The 25-year-old is currently out with an ankle injury, but had impressed during his 10-game spell, which produced two goals - including one at Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Humphrys celebrates netting for Hearts against Italian giants Fiorentina

While stopping short of confirming he would be pushing for a permanent deal, Neilson admitted it's something he has given thought to.

“It's the same with all the guys who are on loan or who are coming out of contract," he told the Edinburgh Evening News, sister title of Wigan Today. "Now isn't really the time to be discussing that.

"We will concentrate on the games and the January window and then see where we are come February or March.

“It's something we will probably deal with towards the end of the season.

"Stephen has done great for us and he's here until the summer.

"I think he still has some time left on his contract at Wigan. We are concentrating on recruiting.”

Humphrys still has more than 18 months remaining on the contract he signed after joining Latics from Rochdale in the summer of 2021.

He scored seven goals in 49 appearances last term to help to the League One title.

