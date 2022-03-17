Season over for Wigan Athletic man
Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has paid tribute to on-loan midfielder Glen Rea after losing him for the rest of the season.
The 27-year-old January recruit hobbled off during the early stages of his full league debut for Latics against Wimbledon earlier this month.
Scans have revealed the hammer blow he has sustained serious damage to his knee ligaments, and he’s returned to Luton to undergo surgery.
"Glen's ruptured his ACL, so he'll be out for the season," said the Latics boss, who has already been robbed of the services of midfielder Jordan Cousins and striker Charlie Wyke for the rest of the campaign.
"It's so disappointing because, and I'd like to go on record, he's been absolutely fantastic to work with.
"Great professional, great person, fitted in after hours, and he sent everybody at the club a nice, rounded message, which proves what a good character and person he is, and what good characters and people we have here.
"It's even more disappointing because he was just starting to get a little run going in the side.
“We wish Glen well with his surgery and rehabilitation, he made a really positive impact on our group and will always be welcome back at the DW Stadium.”
Luton said they would 'like to stress this isn't the same knee Glen injured during the 2018-19 League One title-winning season, when he fought back to full fitness to return to the team in the Championship and play 71 times for the Hatters since'.