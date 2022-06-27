Season ticket boost for Wigan Athletic

The Latics CEO is delighted with the figures, with more than a month to go before the start of the campaign.

He believes it underlines the huge strides that have been made in 'reconnecting' the club with its fanbase after the nightmare of administration.

The revamped boardroom at the DW Stadium

"Sales have been good, they are already up on last year, which is brilliant," he said.

"I don't hide the fact that the prices have increased, because we are running this business as an entertainment venue, and some of that has to be paid for.

"But we need to make sure that, while prices increase, we're still giving extremely good value for money.

"The season ticket package has changed from last year, there's new incentives in there, and the associations with the 'Believe' fans fund.

"We've had recognition with a few awards over the summer that this club has gone a long way towards reconnecting with its fanbase.

"And that wasn't only within our own industry, we should be very proud we beat the likes of Aston Martin and Pepsi Cola and Heineken who are massive names in their own industries."