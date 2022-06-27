Wigan Athletic chief 'aware of' need for signings

With less than five weeks to go until the season-opening visit of Preston, Latics have yet to make their move in the transfer market.

Having lost Gavin Massey, and loan trio Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea returning to their parent clubs, Richardson has four holes to fill in his roster - before he thinks about adding more depth.

Lam Richardson

And as fans wait with bated breath for incomings, the Latics boss insists work is going on behind the scenes to add both quality and quantity.

"You're always looking to improve as a football club, certainly you do as a manager," he said.

"You always want to be investing and moving forwards, and the quality of players you have and target will always define your football club.

"We put a group together last year that we wanted to be competitive, and they came together very quickly and deservedly ended the season as champions.

"Since then, obviously some loans have gone back to their parent clubs, while others have left the club.

"From a numbers point of view, with the depth of squad we're going to need in the Championship, that's something we've got to be aware of.

"But certainly the individuals we have in the group that have remained will be up for the challenge ahead of us."

One option would be to try to extend Watts' loan spell for a second season at a higher level, something Latics did not too long ago with then-Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton after winning the League One title in 2017/18.

And Richardson did nothing to bat away the idea when asked about it.

"I think we're open to everyone and everything at the moment," he added.

"Kell Watts did great for us last year, he's a player who's learning the game and had a fantastic season here.

"He's a professional who'll definitely go on and have a great career."