Ollie Norburn has called on Wigan Athletic to 'find solutions to when teams are sitting in' at the Brick Community Stadium.

Latics host Bristol Rovers this weekend, looking to improve one of the worst home records in League One.

A return of only 12 points from a dozen games played has hampered Shaun Maloney's hopes of challenging for a top-six place.

Ollie Norburn gets stuck in on his full Latics debut against Burton in midweek

Latics have seen plenty of the ball during those home games, but their inability to translate that into goals on the board has proved repeatedly costly.

"We have to put things right," said Norburn, who made his full debut against Burton after making his debut off the bench last weekend at Stevenage.

"We've gone through what went wrong in midweek, and it's up to us now to find solutions to when teams are sitting in.

"There's also got to be that bit of patience from everyone...from the players and also from the fans...to what we're trying to achieve.

"I know it can get a bit uptight sometimes, playing a certain way to achieve certain things. But we need to stick with it, keep faith in what we believe, and keep doing the right things.

"Maybe we need to try to break teams down a little bit quicker, but the games come thick and fast and Saturday gives us another opportunity to get it right."

Norburn is with Latics on loan for the rest of the season after being squeezed out of the picture at Blackpool

“In all honesty, it was quite an easy decision, because I wasn’t getting the game time I wanted," he said. "And sometimes in football you need to do what’s best for you.

“The opportunity to come here, to another big club in this league, who play a style that suits me, was a no-brainer.

“I feel like I can still offer a lot, and if a club like Wigan comes knocking it’s hard to turn down.

"I’ve come here to give 110 per cent. I’m still under contract at Blackpool, but I see myself as a Wigan player, and I’ve got to do everything I can to fight for this club."