Shaun Maloney thanks the fans after Latics' dramatic victory over Wycombe

It had looked as though honours would end even with neither side doing anywhere near enough to win a game desperately short on excitement and entertainment.

That was before substitute Callum McManaman chopped back on the right-hand side, and sent over a teasing cross that was lashed into the corner of the Wycombe net by Hughes on the volley.

Enough to ensure a second 1-0 victory for Latics in the space of three days - and take them into the top half of the table - and 11th spot - for the first time all season.

"It was a strange one...a prolonged one because of the delay..it was probably tough to watch, because it was tough to play in conditions that weren't easy," said Maloney.

"It was a really difficult game, but to finally break them down and get that winner, the players are delighted.

"It felt like another big moment for us, and it's one of those moments where you just have to enjoy it - and we did.

"Normally I don't show too much emotion after goals, and I don't even think I did after this one.

"But I absolutely loved two aspects of the goal...the first was Callum McManaman's one-v-one.

"In the final third, I thought we were good tonight until we got into that part of the pitch, and we were a bit off it.

"But then you get a moment from Callum, who has that one-v-one talent that you just can't coach.

"I loved what he did, and then obviously Charlie's finish...again, you just can't coach that kind of ability.

"I'm well chuffed for him, and I actually thought in the whole second half he was brilliant."

Latics have now won three and drawn two – both away from home at teams in the top 10 – from their last five matches.