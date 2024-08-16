Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic first-team manager Shaun Maloney is confident the goals will come from his side, with extra backing for loanee forward Joe Hugill.

The 20-year-old arrived just last month on a season-long loan from Manchester United as the club’s new number nine, having also spent time last season with Burton Albion.

Thelo Aasgaard slotted from the penalty spot to score the club’s first goal of 2024/25 against Barnsley, although Latics were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat at The Brick Community Stadium midweek - with the game having finished 1-1 after regular time.

Wigan Athletic search for their first win of the new season this weekend at Reading

Opportunities were there for the hosts, especially in the opening hour, including for Hugill. And Maloney expects those chances to be converted in the coming weeks, having been impressed by the youngster's time at Latics so far.

“I think Joe Hugill has been brilliant, with and without the ball,” Maloney said.

“It’s what happens with nines, you get chances, and it’s your job to take them. When you don’t, you feel like the world is on your shoulders.

“From what I’ve seen over the last 18 months of Joe, he’ll be absolutely fine this season. He’s a really good player and I’ve loved what he’s done.”

Maloney continued to say he wants his outfit to be more aggressive in the final third in the coming weeks, with a trip to Reading up next in League One as the side search for their first win of the new season.

“When we create chances, we have to take them,” the 41-year-old continued.

“We have to be more aggressive when we get into that final third. If you see the shot, take it. If there’s a team-mate in a better place to pass, then we do that.

“Just a little bit more speed in that final third, but we’re getting a lot right.

“We’re not going to beat teams by going long ball, or having lots of set plays.

“We are going to try and play through teams, that’s the history I know of this club and we just need to get better at it.

“I trust the talent the players have, and I think the boys will be absolutely fine.”