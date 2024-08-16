Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Athletic young star Charlie Hughes has completed a move to Championship side Hull City.

The 20-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the MKM Stadium outfit for an undisclosed fee, with the club option of a further year as he becomes Hull’s seventh summer signing.

A product of Wigan’s academy having joined at Under-15s, the defender made his first-team breakthrough in the 2022/23 campaign and went on to make 76 appearances, scoring five goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Hughes has completed a move to Hull City

Hughes, who captained the club on many occasions last term, was nominated for the Sky Bet League One Young Player of the Season after a stellar campaign and won a number of caps for England’s Euro Elite League Squad.

Wigan Athletic Sporting Director Gregor Rioch commented: “We should look at selling Charlie as a huge achievement for our club and also recognition for our academy.

“It’s a very proud day for all our academy staff who have played a part in his early years at the club. We of course must all pay tribute to Shaun and his coaching staff for the opportunities they have given Charlie in the first team.

"Those experiences have seen him flourish and ultimately progress on to represent the England Euro Elite Squad and we are all confident that one day he will become a full England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Charlie’s desire to test himself at a higher level has not come as a surprise to us, but the board and I have been determined to ensure the club achieves the best possible deal.

"I have a special relationship with Charlie and his family and on behalf of everyone at the club, I want to wish Charlie and his family every success in the future and thank him for all his efforts whilst wearing the Wigan Athletic shirt.”