Shaun Maloney eases nerves with update on Charlie Hughes while Wigan Athletic boss reveals fresh injury
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Of those, Charlie Hughes’ absence had got the supporters worried ahead of kick-off.
The talented youngster was however present at Victory Park, with first-team manager Shaun Maloney hopeful of giving the 20-year-old minutes on Saturday against AFC Fylde.
Meanwhile, Joe Adams has picked up a slight knock and is expected to miss three-to-four weeks, while Josh Stones also missed out.
“Josh Stones had a bit of tightness from the other day, he’ll be back in training early next week,” Maloney explained post-match.
“Joe might be slightly longer, he picked up something against Accrington. He might be three or four weeks.”
On the potential of seeing Hughes in action, Maloney continued: “Hopefully tomorrow, he should be with the rest of them.”
Latics played in a goalless draw against Chorley, with a youthful side named for the club’s second pre-season fixture.
And Maloney was pleased with what he saw from a handful of the club’s Under-18s and Under-21s representatives, while new signing Will Aimson and Scotsman Jason Kerr made their first pre-season appearances
“I really wanted this fixture, I wanted to bring it back for us, so I appreciate Chorley organising it with us,” Maloney said.
“With the young boys, it was amazing to have that many Under-21s and Under-18s in the game.
“I thought the more senior players were brilliant, I was really pleased for them.
“They got fitness, and for the young boys, it was an amazing experience for them.”
Meanwhile, new signing Tyrese Francois is not expected to feature on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.