Shaun Maloney explains Josh Stones loan move as youngster makes instant impact

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney says senior game time is key for young striker Josh Stones following his loan move to National League side Oldham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His move was confirmed last Friday on a 28-day youth loan and he made an instant impact on debut, scoring and assisting in a 3-2 comeback win at Solihull Moors just 24 hours later.

The 20-year-old has forced his way into the first-team picture this term at the DW Stadium, with Latics having fought several fellow English Football League and Scottish Premier League sides to secure his signature last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Athletic youngster Josh Stones has joined Oldham on a 28-day youth loan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the loan move over the busy festive period, Maloney states that he wants the former England Schoolboys skipper to gain as much experience as possible before returning to fight for a place within his squad, with Charlie Wyke also staking a claim after scoring from the bench in the recent 3-2 defeat to Port Vale.

Stones has made nine appearances for Latics so far this campaign, scoring twice in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy against Leicester City Under-21s and Fleetwood Town.

Maloney said: “Josh was so close to our first-team.

“He was coming on for 10 or 15 minute spells, and he did amazing in the home game against Fleetwood.

“The only thing is we need him to play as many minutes as we can and start senior games as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad