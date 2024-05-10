Shaun Maloney lifts lid on early contract offer as Wigan Athletic release big five

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic first approached the agent of Stephen Humphrys LAST YEAR before finally admitting defeat in their efforts to extend his contract.

Humphrys is one of five senior players - along with Ben Amos, Tom Pearce, Charlie Wyke and skipper Josh Magennis - who will leave Wigan this summer for pastures new.

The player himself posted a message on social media hinting Latics were unable to match the terms he can expect elsewhere.

Shaun Maloney has praised all five of the senior players released by Latics

And Maloney says he'll be sorry to see this season's top scorer leave the club.

"We really wanted to keep Stephen, and we spoke to his agent back in December," he said. "Obviously they're going to go down a different route, but I really enjoyed working with Stephen.

"Last summer he was at a real crossroads in his career, having had a spell at Hearts that probably didn't end the way he wanted. But his form this season was of such a high level, he was unplayable at times.

"For a spell of three or four months, he was one of the best attacking players in the league, and that was the reason I wanted to keep him. But that's also the reason he'll probably get a really good club, wherever he decides that may be.

"I really enjoyed working with him and, from where he was 12 months ago, to where he is now, he can be really proud of what he's achieved. And I look forward to seeing what he achieves in his next move."

Maloney says all five of the players will move on with his very best wishes.

On Magennis, he said: "He's been brilliant for us, during a very, very difficult time for the club.

"Going back to last summer, people were leaving, transfer requests were going in, and I needed a senior figure to believe in our very young group.

"Josh had never been a captain before, but he was a real stand-out, and the way he led was very, very impressive.

"On an individual basis, we always had a brilliant relationship, and he's definitely got a couple of years left in him."

On Amos, he said: "As a person and as a professional, I haven't had many better than Ben, he was a really stand-out character.

"Every single day, he was exceptional, and he really pushed Sam Tickle to be even better.

"Going back to last year, in the Championship, when I first came in, I needed him a lot and he was absolutely outstanding.

"Some of the games we had to really open up, and I needed him a lot, and he made some big saves for us.

"He only had limited game-time this year but he is someone I really like a lot as a guy and I'll stay in touch with."

On Pearce, he said: "When we were in the Championship, and managed to get back into games we were losing, a lot of the reason for that was Tom coming off the bench and allowing us to become more aggressive.

"This season, he started very well and had a bad injury, and unfortunately for him - which happens in football - Luke Chambers came in and was a revelation really.

"Again, Tom has so many good attributes, he'll be absolutely fine this summer, a really good guy who I really enjoyed working with."

And on Wyke, he added: "Charlie obviously moved to Rotherham in January, which cut short his time with us.

"He has some big history at this club, and I want to wish him the best.

"He's a really good man, he's got a young family, and at the start of last season he was on fire.

"Starting the season on minus eight, we had to start quickly, and he played a big part in us doing that.