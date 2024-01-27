Shaun Maloney makes brutal assessment after Wigan Athletic's home defeat to Stevenage

Josh Magennis set Latics off to a flyer against Stevenage thanks to a fifth-minute penalty

Latics looked good for a third win on home soil in the space of a week when Josh Magennis (penalty) and then Thelo Aasgaard edged them ahead.

But they were denied a third goal in first-half stoppage-time - when a Charlie Hughes header was chalked off for a foul - and the visitors showed great character to hit back in the second half.

"We didn't defend our box anywhere near enough from the long balls and the set-plays, we struggled in both of those areas," said Maloney.

"Yeah it's tough...it's never nice to lose, and never nice to lose at home...it's very disappointing.

"Stevenage are brilliant at what they do, they're extremely competitive on and off the pitch, and I really respect what they do.

"I've got no problem with how any team in the league wants to play.

"We've had games this season when we've had 30 per cent possession and we've had to dig in, so I have no issue with the way Stevenage play.

"We're trying to do things very differently, but there's more than one way to win a game of football.

"A lot of teams in this league find it very hard to play against them, so I can't be too angry at my players.

"This game felt very different to the last game against Stevenage, and similar games like Cheltenham.

"I asked the players to play under big pressure, to try to control the game, and we did for large parts.

"But in the most important part of the game, defending our own box, we didn't get right, and that's the reason we got beat.

"You have to find a way of combating the style of play from the opposition, and for large parts I thought we did.

"We just have to remember these types of games, for the rest of this season and beyond.