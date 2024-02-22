Shaun Maloney offers words of support for Wigan Warriors ahead of World Club Challenge clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The World Club Challenge, the biggest fixture in club rugby league, takes place on Saturday evening as Matt Peet’s Warriors welcome Australian NRL champions Penrith Panthers to England.

And due to the close ties between the two clubs who share the DW Stadium and an owner, Mike Danson, Latics head coach Maloney will be supporting the Warriors as they look to become world champions for a record-equalling fifth time.

Shaun Maloney will be cheering on the Warriors this weekend

The League One fixture between Wigan Athletic and Cheltenham has been brought forward 24 hours to Friday for the showdown between the two respective rugby league champions.

Maloney said: “I’ll be there. I’m not sure if some of the team will be, but we’ve got a connection with their staff, so I’ll be there.

“That is an amazing game, it’s a huge game so we have to be there.

“I was at the Grand Final, so I’m looking forward to it.

"I wish them the best of luck.”

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a highly successful season last year as they won both the League Leaders’ Shield and their sixth Super League title after defeating Catalans Dragons in the 2023 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

